Section of Boxthorn Road in Abingdon reopened today

Photo courtesy of the Harford County government

Section of Boxthorn Road in Abingdon Reopened Friday, June 13

BEL AIR, Md., (June 13, 2025) – The section of Boxthorn Road, between Fair Rose Court and White Rose Court in Abingdon, has been reopened as of 7 a.m. Friday, June 13, after completion of storm drain repairs.

Questions may be directed to 410-638-3509 extension 1392.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.