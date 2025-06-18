Section of Long Corner Road in White Hall to close June 23 for approximately 10 weeks

A section of Long Corner Road, between Duncan Road and Lieb Road in White Hall, will be closed to all through traffic for approximately 10 weeks starting June 23. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Section of Long Corner Road in White Hall to Close June 23 for Approximately Ten Weeks

BEL AIR, Md., (June 16, 2025) – A section of Long Corner Road, between Duncan Road and Lieb Road in White Hall, will be closed to all through traffic for approximately ten weeks. The closure, for a culvert replacement, is scheduled to start on or about Monday, June 23.

Emergency vehicles and school buses will not be allowed through the area during the closure. Motorists who use this road should follow the detour signs or make other arrangements.

Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3509 ext. 1392.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.