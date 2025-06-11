Section of Woodbridge Station Way eastbound lane to be closed June 16 for six months

A section of the eastbound lane of Woodbridge Station Way in Edgewood, near the intersection of Woodbridge Center Way, will be closed for approximately six months beginning on or about Monday, June 16. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Bel Air, MD (June 9, 2025) – A section of the eastbound lane of Woodbridge Station Way in Edgewood, near the intersection of Woodbridge Center Way, will be closed for approximately six months beginning on or about Monday, June 16. The closure is necessary for repairs to a stormwater management facility.

The westbound lane from the intersection of Woodbridge Center Way will remain open.

Emergency vehicles and school buses will not be permitted through the eastbound lane at any time. Motorists who use this road should follow the detour signs or make other arrangements.

Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3217 extension 2442.