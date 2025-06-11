Southern Harford County Taskforce community meeting June 23 in Edgewood

Harford’s Southern County Taskforce will hold a public meeting to provide updates on quality-of-life improvements in the area and hear community input from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 23, at the Edgewood Recreation Center, 1980 Brookside Drive in Edgewood. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

BEL AIR, Md., (June 10, 2025) – Harford’s Southern County Taskforce will hold a public meeting to provide updates on quality-of-life improvements in the area and hear community input from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 23, at the Edgewood Recreation Center, 1980 Brookside Drive in Edgewood.

Initiated in 2023 by County Executive Bob Cassilly, the Southern County Taskforce is a partnership among county government, local businesses, nonprofits, and community members to address the unique challenges and opportunities in Edgewood, Joppatowne, Belcamp, and surrounding areas. Some improvements to date include new streetlights, community cleanups, enhanced security cameras, dedicated street sweeping, road paving, park upgrades, and expanded recreational programs.

“With everyone’s help, the Southern County Taskforce is making real improvements to daily life for residents and businesses in the Rt. 40 corridor,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “My county directors and I look forward to presenting taskforce updates and hearing feedback and ideas for future projects from community members.”

Questions about the Southern County Taskforce may be directed to Rob Wagner, 410-638-3045 ext. 1845 or rwagner@harfordcountymd.gov.