Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County awards $61,448, bringing total giving to more than $705,000 in 15 years 

Donna Kreis, chair of the Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County (left), and Courtney Brust, Grant Committee chair (right), present a $5,000 grant to the Victoria Russell Foundation’s Josie Cosgrove, coordinator, Imagination Library of Harford County, and Beth Feinberg, Membership Committee chairperson, Imagination Library of Harford County, to help launch the foundation’s Edgewood is Rolling into Reading program. (Photo by Alexis Wilson/L.A.S. Photography)

The Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County, celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, has awarded $61,448 in grants in 2025 to 14 nonprofits in the county, bringing its cumulative giving to $705,957.97 since 2010.

Over the past 15 years, the Women’s Giving Circle has provided 192 grants to 64 nonprofits that serve women, families and children in Harford County. Three new grantees received funding in 2025–St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Rage Against Addiction, Inc., and Victoria Russell Foundation. The 2025 Grant Committee was chaired by Courtney Brust.

“Providing more than $705,000 in grants over 15 years is an incredible accomplishment for the Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County. I am so grateful to our founding members for establishing our giving circle and to all our members for enabling us to reach so many deserving women, families and children in Harford County,” said Donna Kreis, chair. “The first 15 years are a testament to engaging women of all generations in the power of community philanthropy. Together, we look forward to continuing to make a difference in the lives of women and families for many years to come.”

Grants of $5,000 each were awarded to Ashley, Inc., to expand availability of food in the Clubhouse Pantry, which provides meals for members of its year-round, out-of-school program that serves Harford County youth; The Forgotten Initiative of Harford County, to support its Life Skills 101 Program, which serves approximately 20 transition age (14-21) youth in foster care and provides a monthly meeting with food, education and training for its participants; and Fresh Start Furnishings, to cover the cost of essential home furnishings – new mattress covers, pillows and bath towels – to support approximately 25 households of vulnerable women and children a month. Additional grants of $5,000 have been awarded to The Harford Center, Inc., to purchase hygiene products, supplies and clothing to develop and fill a Women’s Pantry at the center; Homecoming Project, Inc., for new furniture and essential home accessories and to assist with maintenance and improvement costs of the program’s residence; The HOPE Center of Maryland, Inc., to increase weekend meal services from 370 to 525 low-income Harford County students; and Mason-Dixon Community Services, Inc., for the Summer Backpack Nutrition Program, which provides eligible children in northern Harford County with bags of food to help ease the financial burden when free school lunches are not available.

Other nonprofits also receiving $5,000 grants are Rage Against Addiction, Inc., to support Re-Stock for Recovery, an initiative providing essential supplies for women in three recovery houses in Harford County; St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, to sponsor half the cost of the WillPower Mentoring Program, which provides youth empowerment for personal development and one-on-one mentorship for 20 boys enrolled at Edgewood Middle School; and Victoria Russell Foundation, to help launch Edgewood is Rolling into Reading, a literacy program for children and families in Edgewood that provides age-appropriate books monthly from birth to age 5.

Harford Family House, Inc., received a grant of $3,948 for a summer program for children residing at the Harford Family House, featuring five field trips to different activities throughout the county, including admission, transportation and food.

Grants of $2,500 were awarded to Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna, to assist with the construction of a new home for a low-come single mother and her children; to Harford County Education Foundation, to support Littles University, an early literacy program designed to ensure every child enters kindergarten ready to learn; and SARC, Inc., to provide food for the Safe House, helping to ensure that its participants have access to nutritious meals in a safe, supportive environment.

The Members’ Choice Award, established in 2020 and presented on Giving Tuesday, invites Women’s Giving Circle members to nominate a nonprofit serving women, families and children in Harford County to receive a grant. Each nominator is featured in a video, explaining why their nonprofit should receive the award. The amount awarded each year is based on the Women’s Giving Circle’s endowment fund. The 2024 Members’ Choice Award, in the amount of $6,074.22, was presented to LASOS. The 2025 winner will be announced on December 2.

Founded in 2010, the Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County is dedicated to engaging women of all generations in the power of community philanthropy to address the needs of women and families. More information may be found at harfordwomengiving.org.