Abingdon Road Bridge reopened July 25 after completion of utility work

Photo courtesy Harford County government

Abingdon Road Bridge Reopened Friday, July 25 After Completion of Utility Work

Bel Air, MD (July 25, 2025) – The Abingdon Road Bridge over the CSX railroad tracks, located between U.S. 40 (Pulaski Highway) and Shrewsbury Road, has been reopened as of 4 p.m. Friday, July 25, after completion of utility relocation and routine bridge maintenance work.

Please note, tractor trailers and other commercial vehicles exceeding the posted weight restrictions are not permitted to cross this facility. The bridge is posted with weight limits of 20,000 pounds for single-unit vehicles and 34,000 pounds for combination-unit vehicles. These restrictions are based on the overall condition of the bridge.

Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3509 extension 1392.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.