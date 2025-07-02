Bel Air Independence Day Committee hosts its annual July 4th festivities Friday

Photo courtesy Bel Air Independence Day Committee’s webpage

The Bel Air Independence Day Committee is hosting its annual July 4th festivities Friday. The day starts with a 6:45 a.m. flag raising ceremony, followed by a pancake breakfast at Bel Air High School and a morning of family events and competitions in Shamrock Park and other Bel Air locations.

The parade starts at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Idlewild and S. Main Street and proceeds to the intersection of E. Gordon Street and North Main Street.

Fireworks are scheduled to be launched from Rockfield Park at 9:30 p.m. See the map to select a viewing site.

For complete details, visit the Bel Air Independence Day Committee’s website at https://belairjuly4.org/index.php.