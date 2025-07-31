Dr. Theresa B. Felder, President, Harford Community College, has recently been appointed to three distinguished leadership roles. Here are the details provided by the college:



Dr. Theresa B. Felder Receives Three Prestigious Appointments

Governor Wes Moore appointed Dr. Felder as a Hospital Affiliate Member of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) Corporation Board of Directors to serve for a term of five years beginning June 2, 2025. UMMS is a nationally recognized academic health system dedicated to delivering comprehensive healthcare services, advancing medical education, and conducting groundbreaking research to enhance health outcomes throughout Maryland and beyond.

Dr. Theresa B. Felder (Photo courtesy Harford Community College)

Dr. Felder has also been appointed to the Board of Directors of the American Association for Women in Community Colleges (AAWCC) for the appointment period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026. The AAWCC is dedicated to championing women’s leadership, equity, and professional growth within the community college sector. As a board member, Dr. Felder will help shape national initiatives that support the advancement of women at all levels of community college leadership.

In addition, the Board of Directors of the American Association of Community Colleges has appointed Dr. Felder to the Commission on Institutional Infrastructure and Transformation for the term of July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2028. In this role, she will contribute to developing strategies that address institutional capacity, leadership, innovation, and student success—core elements of the AACC’s work to strengthen the nation’s community colleges.

These appointments reflect Dr. Felder’s continued leadership and commitment to advancing higher education and community college excellence.

“I am deeply honored to serve in these capacities,” said Dr. Felder. “As someone who has dedicated my career to advancing access and equity in education, I see these roles as an opportunity to further champion the mission of community colleges. I believe in the transformative power of education to change lives, strengthen communities, and open doors to a better future.”

Dr. Felder believes in giving back to the community. She actively serves on various other nonprofit boards, including the Harford County Chamber of Commerce, the Harford County Economic Development Advisory Board, the Susquehanna Workforce Network, the Northeastern Maryland Technology Council, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, the Harford Business Roundtable for Education, and the Harford Leadership Academy.

She has been honored by The Baltimore Sun as one of the 25 Women to Watch: Best in Advocacy, Business, and Health, and recognized by I95 Business as one of the Women of Influence in Higher Education. She received the 2023 Paragon Award for New Presidents by the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and was named one of Maryland’s Top 100 Women by The Daily Record.

Dr. Felder became the 10th president of Harford Community College in 2021. She has led the institution with a strong commitment to expanding educational access, fostering student success, and strengthening community partnerships.