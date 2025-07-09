Edgewood park named for Army trailblazer Mildred C. Kelly

A new community park in Edgewood has been named in honor of Mildred C. Kelly, the first African American woman to hold the rank of sergeant major in the U.S. Army. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly is joined by community members, representatives from Harford County Parks and Recreation, and other organizations to help cut the ribbon during the dedication ceremony for the new Mildred Kelly Park in Edgewood on Tuesday, July 8.

Military Themed Park in Edgewood Named to Honor Army Trailblazer Mildred C. Kelly, Aberdeen Proving Ground’s First African American Female Command Sergeant Major

BEL AIR, Md., (July 8, 2025) – A new community park in Edgewood has been named in honor of Mildred C. Kelly, who made history in 1972 as the first African American woman to hold the rank of sergeant major in the U.S. Army. In 1974, Kelly continued to break barriers being promoted to Command Sergeant Major at Aberdeen Proving Ground, becoming the first female command sergeant major of an Army installation and the highest ranking African American enlisted woman in the Army. At the time, she was one of only four female Command Sergeants Major in the Army.

Formerly the site of military housing for Aberdeen Proving Ground, the 5.5-acre park along Nuttal Avenue is bordered by the Harford Commons neighborhood.

The new Mildred C. Kelly Park features a variety of military-themed playground amenities, a walking path, large gazebo, and on-street parking with designated handicapped spaces.

The project was funded through a combination of funds from Harford County and grant funding from the Department of Natural Resources’ Program Open Space-Community Parks and Playgrounds, Community Development Block Grant, and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly joined members of the community, representatives from Harford County Parks and Recreation and other organizations for a dedication ceremony on Tuesday, July 8, at the new park.

“As an Army veteran and son of a former command sergeant major, I’m proud to recognize the legacy of Command Sergeant Major Mildred C. Kelly by naming this park in her honor,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “It’s fitting that this site, once home to military families, will now carry her name and her story as the park continues to serve the community.”