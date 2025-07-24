Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna’s annual Women Build event raises almost $50K

Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna’s recent Women Build event raised approximately $50,000 toward the cost of a duplex to house two families in Elkton, Md. Here are the details provided by Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna:

WMAR’s traffic reporter Kristy Breslin (in left window), television news team member Megan Knight (front row, gray top), and television reporter Kara Burnett (front row, dark blue top), worked alongside the Women Build volunteers from Stellar Home Group. Damarys Ayala (right window, blue hardhat) won the “She Nailed It” individual award for highest fundraiser in the friendly competition among the members of the eight Women Build teams. Damarys first participated in Women Build last year, and this was her second year winning in the top individual fundraiser category. Habitat Susquehanna’s Michele Louderback (front row, far right) coordinated this year’s Women Build event. The volunteers received instructions, oversight and safety training from Construction Site Supervisor Ron Odachowski and AmeriCorps member Nancy Sorto (top of the stairs). (Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna)

Women Build 2025 teams and other donors raise almost $50K toward duplex in Elkton

The fundraising continues even though the Women Build event concludes

BEL AIR, MD (July 23, 2025) – Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna’s annual Women Build event was held from May to June at Clinton Street, Elkton, where eight teams fundraised for – and volunteered at – a duplex being built there. Approximately $50,000 was raised through peer-to-peer fundraising by the teams, as well as from additional donors who wanted to contribute to the cause of bringing home affordability to the community. While fundraising continues, all donations raised will be applied toward construction costs for this duplex.

One unit of the duplex will be the future home of Sharon Parris, the single mother of a son. The other unit will be the future home of Wolton Baptiste, the single father of a daughter.

“Due to the weather and vacation plans, we typically experience a drop in volunteer numbers during July and August,” said Community Engagement Manager Michele Louderback, who coordinated this year’s Women Build event. “However, the dedication and energy of our Women Build teams have created a momentum, something that we would love to sustain. We invite groups and individual volunteers to roll up their sleeves and join us in completing this duplex.”

During a friendly competition among the Women Build teams, the Janney MACWIN members raised the most as a team for the fifth year in a row. Damarys Ayala, a member of the Stellar Home Group team, raised the most as an individual for the second year in a row. The other participating Women Build teams were: Allan Myers, Compass Home Group/Hammer Time Heroes, Hearts and Hammers, Image 360 – Harford, Racquets to Wrenches, and Ryan LLC.

By holding fundraisers (such as Women Build), receiving sponsorships, and having volunteers help build these Habitat homes, Habitat Susquehanna is able to keep construction costs low and create an opportunity for someone who could not afford a home the traditional way.

During the homeownership journey, each homebuyer contributes 250 hours by working at the construction site alongside volunteers; attending home maintenance classes; and, taking six classes specifically geared to building their financial independence. They purchase their Habitat homes with zero-interest rate mortgages, ensuring that their monthly payments are affordable and do not exceed 30 percent of their gross monthly income.

“We are so thankful for the Women Build teams, donors, and other volunteers who have come together to build a decent and affordable place to live,” said Louderback. “The work we do together goes beyond those four walls – we are creating a foundation where Sharon and Wolton can build the life they choose, on their own terms, for themselves as well as their children.”

To volunteer at this home, or to be involved in Women Build 2026, contact Michele Louderback at mlouderback@habitatsusq.org.

To donate toward this duplex, visit www.habitatsusq.org/donate and indicate “Women Build” in the Comment section.

To apply to the Homeownership Program, visit www.habitatsusq.org/our-programs/homeownership.