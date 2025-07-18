Harford County Association of REALTORS® members participated in a sponsored team build day with Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna and donated $2,500. Here are the details provided by HarCAR:

The Harford County Association of REALTORS® Participates in Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna Build for REALTOR® Care Day

Bel Air, MD (7/17/2025) — This year for Harford REALTOR® Care Day, the Harford County Association of REALTORS® (HarCAR) members participated in a Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna build and donated $2,500 to support Habitat for Humanity’s mission.

During its annual Harford REALTOR® Care Day, HarCAR members volunteer to perform a community outreach project.

HarCAR members participated in a sponsored team build day and helped with demolition and early stages of construction for a home rehabilitation on Darlington Avenue in Aberdeen.

“Participating in a Habitat for Humanity build was a perfect way for our members to give back to the community,” said HarCAR President Julie King-Schulz. “As REALTORS®, we support fair housing and believe that everyone deserves a home. This year’s project gave us the opportunity to roll up our sleeves, work side-by-side, and make a lasting impact on the lives of local families.”