Harford County author Jennifer Vido voted Best Local Author for second year in a row in Baltimore Magazine readers’ poll

Harford County Mystery and Romance Author Jennifer Vido was voted Best Local Author for the second year in a row in the 2025 Best of Baltimore Readers’ Poll, published in the August issue of Baltimore Magazine.

Jennifer Vido photographed by Robin Sommer of MidAtlantic Photographic LLC

Vido is known for her sweet Lowcountry romances in the Gull Island series, earning recognition both locally and nationally. The first two books in the trilogy, “Serendipity by the Sea” and “Serenity by the Sea,” were published in 2023 and 2024, respectively. The third book in the series, “Simplicity by the Sea,” will be published in the fall.

“I’m honored and grateful to be voted Best Local Author by the readers of Baltimore Magazine. Writing heartfelt stories that resonate with readers has been a true labor of love, and this recognition means so much to me. I truly appreciate the support and feel incredibly thankful.”

She has earned recognition both locally and nationally. “Serendipity by the Sea” received the Best First Book Award from the New Jersey Romance Writers Golden Leaf Contest. Last year, in addition to Baltimore Magazine readers naming her Best Local Author in their annual Best of Baltimore poll, The Baltimore Sun’s Best: Readers’ Choice 2024 recognized Vido with an Honorable Mention in their Best Author category.

In addition to her success with the Gull Island series, Vido is the creative mind behind the Piper O’Donnell Social Lite Mystery series. As a longtime member of the Romance Writers of America, she seamlessly explores the cozy mystery genre in these engaging stories. Her passion for books extends to her role as a blogger, where she shares insights on bestselling releases in her weekly Jen’s Jewels column on FreshFiction.com, conducting interviews with fellow authors.

Residing in Harford County, Vido and her husband, Durbin, are the parents of two grown sons and a rescue dog named Fripp. When she’s not immersed in the world of fiction, she serves as executive director of the Harford County Bar Foundation. For more information, visit www.JenniferVido.com.