Harford County Commission on Disabilities Seeks Nominees for 2025 Employment Recognition Awards

BEL AIR, Md., (July 28, 2025) – The Harford County Commission on Disabilities is seeking nominations for awards in recognition of Disability Employment Awareness Month in October.

The awards highlight the accomplishments of employees with disabilities and recognize employers who give them the opportunity to join and excel in the workforce. The deadline for nominations is Friday, September 26, 2025.

Anyone can nominate a person, business or other organization that has made an impact in someone’s life or in the community as a whole.

Awards in several categories will be given to the person or organization that consistently supports the advancement of individuals with disabilities in the workplace.

Nominations are now being accepted for the following awards: Employee of the Year, Employer of the Year, Harford County Student Worker of the Year, Accessibility Award, Ruth Helen Thompson Memorial Community Service Award, Media Award, Volunteer of the Year and Veteran of the Year.

The theme for this year’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month is “Celebrating Value and Talent.” As America’s 250th anniversary approaches in 2026, the theme aims to showcase the accomplishments of past and present Americans with disabilities, while ensuring that meaningful opportunities in the workforce are available for all.

“Citizens with disabilities bring dedication, energy, and valuable skills to our local workforce,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “These awards honor their contributions and commend the employers who recognize their strengths as part of a diverse team.”

The 2025 Employment Recognition Awards will be celebrated on Thursday, October 30 at 11:30 a.m. at the Bel Air Armory located at 37 N. Main Street in Bel Air.

Nomination forms and details for each award category are available online at www.harfordcountymd.gov/EmploymentAwards. Tickets for the luncheon are also available by contacting Meredith Groff, Harford County Disabilities Coordinator, at 410-638-3373 or megroff@harfordcountymd.gov.

The Harford County Commission on Disabilities was established in 1995 to serve as the voice of the disability community in Harford County. Members are appointed by the county executive, with the approval of the Harford County Council. For over 20 years, the Commission on Disabilities’ Employment Committee has been celebrating the accomplishments of local employees with disabilities with these annual awards.