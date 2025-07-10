Jillian Lader has been elected chair of the Harford County Education Foundation’s Board of Directors. Here are the details provided by the foundation:

Littles University recipients with Jillian Lader. (Photo courtesy Harford County Education Foundation)

Harford County Education Foundation Announces Jillian Lader as New Board Chair

Lader to Lead with Focus on Building a Strong Educational Foundation for Children Ages Birth to Five

BEL AIR, MD — Harford County Education Foundation is proud to announce the election of Jillian Lader as Chair of its Board of Directors. Lader, an experienced public education advocate and communications leader, will serve a one-year term guiding the Education Foundation’s mission to remove barriers to learning and ensure every Harford County student has the tools they need to succeed.

Jillian Lader

During her tenure as Chair, Lader plans to sharpen the Education Foundation’s focus on supporting children from birth through age five, emphasizing the critical importance of early learning and school readiness.

“Research shows that 90% of a child’s brain development occurs before kindergarten,” said Lader. “If we want to create lasting change in our community, we need to begin before the first school bell rings. It’s about giving every child a foundation to enter school ready to learn, grow, and thrive.”

Lader’s vision aligns with her previous work leading Littles University, a literacy initiative that connects families with books and early learning resources. She aims to expand this early childhood focus across the Education Foundation’s programming and partnerships.

“It’s an incredible honor to serve as Chair of the Harford County Education Foundation,” Lader said. “This organization plays a vital role in making sure our students — and their teachers — have the resources they need to succeed. I look forward to working with our Board, staff, and supporters to deepen our impact, especially in the earliest years of a child’s life.”

Investing Early for Lifelong Success

Numerous studies confirm that early childhood experiences are among the most powerful predictors of lifelong achievement. According to the Harvard Center on the Developing Child, early support and learning opportunities can improve school performance, increase graduation rates, and reduce long-term disparities in health and income.

Nobel Laureate James Heckman’s research further shows that every dollar invested in quality early childhood programs can yield up to a 13% return on investment by increasing school readiness, increasing high school graduation rates and ultimately, decreasing poverty rates; making it not only a moral imperative but a sound economic strategy.

“We are thrilled to have Mrs. Lader step into this leadership role,” said Deb Merlock, Executive Director of the Harford County Education Foundation. “Her passion, experience, and commitment to early education will help shape a stronger future for all children in Harford County.”

About the Harford County Education Foundation

The Harford County Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports students, teachers, and schools in Harford County through classroom resources, technology, college and career readiness programs, and teacher grants. Since its founding, the Foundation has worked to remove barriers to learning and ensure all students — regardless of background — can succeed.

To learn more or support the Foundation’s work, visit https://harfordeducation.org/.