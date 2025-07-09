The Harford County Education Foundation hosted its annual Chip in FORE Kids Golf Classic at the Maryland Golf and Country Club on May 5, raising $62,000 to benefit students and teachers in Harford County Public Schools. Here are the details provided by the school district:

Tom Beach – HESS, Dr. Sean Bulson Superintendent Harford County Public Schools, Kurtis Barron – ECP, Jonathan Lang – HESS at Harford County Education Foundation Chip in Fore Kids 2025 Golf Outing. (Photographed by Commercial photographer, Robin Sommer of MidAtlantic Photographic LLC)

Harford County Education Foundation Raises $62,000 at Chip in FORE Kids Golf Classic

Bel Air, MD – On May 5, 2025, the Harford County Education Foundation hosted its annual Chip in FORE Kids Golf Classic at the Maryland Golf and Country Club, raising an impressive $62,000 to benefit students and teachers in Harford County Public Schools (HCPS).

A total of 53 companies participated in the event, demonstrating their commitment to educational excellence in the community. Hess Construction proudly served as the Presenting Sponsor, with BKM and Harford County Public Library supporting as Superintendent’s Special Sponsors.

The funds raised will directly support critical Education Foundation programs, including providing school supplies for students in need, classroom innovation grants for teachers, early childhood literacy and school preparedness, college and career readiness initiatives, and support for the mental well-being of HCPS students across the county.

“We are incredibly grateful to our sponsors, partners, and golfers who came together to make this event such a success,” said Deb Merlock, President of the Harford County Education Foundation. “Every dollar raised helps us empower Harford County’s children with the resources they need to succeed in school and in life.”

Sponsors include: Hess Construction, BKMA, Harford County Public Library, Chesapeak Shredding, GWWO, American Design and Builds, APGFCU, BAMC, Bolton, Brown Advisory, Cole Roofing Company, Dustin Construction, ECS Mid-Atlantic, LLC, Engineered Construction Products, Ltd., Grimm + Parker Architects, J. Edwards Transportation, J. Vinton Schafer Construction, Oak Contracting, LLC, Scouting America, Site Resources, Steel Products Inc., The Goddard School Bel Air, Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., The Cody Team, DICORP, North Point Builders, Bravura Information & Technology Systems, Delmarva Power, Gemcraft Homes, Harford Community College, Klein Family Markets, RBR Technologies, Midway Liquors, Har-co Credit Union, Harford Bank, The Wolkow Team, L&R Floors, Towson University Northeastern, Freedom Federal Credit Union, Northern Contracting Company, Plaza Ford, TJ Distributors, Wade Sewell Board of Education, Emerald Technical Solutions, Architectural Design Works, Elegant Restoration, FRANNET, Gipe Associates, William H. Cox, Jr. Real Estate, Jesse Bane, Stone Brook Solutions, Terry & Steve Troy, and Sheriff Jeff Gahler

The Education Foundation encourages the public, local leaders, and businesses to continue their support and mark their calendars for these upcoming opportunities to get involved:

Stuff the Bus : July 21 – September 12, 2025

: July 21 – September 12, 2025 Excellence in Education Showcase & Awards Breakfast : Friday, October 17, 2025

: Friday, October 17, 2025 Everyday Heroes Dinner and Awards : Wednesday, November 12, 2025

: Wednesday, November 12, 2025 Student Art Exhibition : April 12, 2026

: April 12, 2026 Summer Palooza Raffle : March 15 – May 5, 2026

: March 15 – May 5, 2026 Chip in FORE Kids Golf Classic: May 4, 2026

For more information on upcoming events or to support the Harford County Education Foundation, visit www.harfordeducation.org.