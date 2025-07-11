Harford County Public Library Foundation invites children who use wheelchairs to sign up for a free, custom-designed costume that fits around their wheelchairs as part of the annual Wheelchair Costume Workshop and Inclusive Trunk or Treat October 3-4 at Coppermine Bel Air Athletic Club. Registration takes place now through September 5, and early registration is encouraged. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Joseph Hughes is all smiles in his Buzz Lightyear costume at the 2024 Wheelchair Costume Workshop and Inclusive Trunk or Treat held by Harford County Public Library Foundation. (Photo by MidAtlantic Photographic LLC)



Harford County Public Library Foundation Invites Children to Sign Up For Custom-designed Wheelchair Costumes for Halloween

Annual Wheelchair Costume Workshop and Inclusive Trunk or Treat takes place October 3-4 at Coppermine Bel Air Athletic Club

Belcamp, Md., July 10, 2025 — Harford County Public Library Foundation invites children who use wheelchairs to sign up for a free, custom-designed costume that fits around their wheelchairs as part of the annual Wheelchair Costume Workshop and Inclusive Trunk or Treat October 3-4 at Coppermine Bel Air Athletic Club. Thanks to sponsors and partners, costumes are provided free of charge to families.

The Wheelchair Costume Workshop is an opportunity for children in Harford County who use wheelchairs as their primary mode of mobility to participate in a unique, inclusive, free event. Workshop volunteers create custom, wheelchair-adapted costumes to make Halloween inclusive and extra special for children in the community. Registration takes place now through September 5 at https://hcplonline.org/wcw.php, and early registration is encouraged.

There are various sponsorship levels available that will help to ensure a successful workshop and inclusive trunk or treat. For more information and to sign up visit https://hcplonline.org/wcw.php.

Organizations that have signed up as sponsors or partners for 2025 include RG Group, The Harford Center Inc., Coppermine Bel Air Athletic Club, SURVICE Engineering Company and Service Coordination Inc.

“The Wheelchair Costume Workshop and Inclusive Trunk or Treat is truly one of the most heartwarming events we host,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “The joy on the children’s faces as they receive their custom costumes is priceless. We are deeply grateful to the dedicated volunteers and generous sponsors who make this meaningful experience possible.”

“This year’s event will be even more extraordinary, thanks to the generous support of Coppermine Bel Air Athletic Club, our new partner and host for the celebration,” Hastler said. “We encourage families to register early so we can ensure that every child who wants to participate can be part of this unforgettable day.”

Last year, more than 100 volunteers transformed wheelchairs for children into various costumes including:

Wheel of Fortune with working wheel and letter board

Buzz Lightyear spaceship

Finding Nemo featuring a coral reef

PAW Patrol bulldozer with working scoop and spinning auger

Hercules riding Pegasus

Princess Peach from the Mario Games

Teams of volunteers will gather October 3-4 to build and fit the costumes. Through the generosity of sponsors, Harford County Public Library Foundation provides the materials such as paint, fabric, cardboard, wood, glitter, tape, dowls, etc. Artists, carpenters and engineers will be on site to provide support as well as a seamstress. Community members interested in volunteering should visit https://hcplonline.org/wcw.php for more information and to sign up.

Harford County Public Library Foundation raises funds and awareness to support the Library’s services, resources and capital improvements. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. All donations are fully tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. To learn more about sponsorship, donation and endowment opportunities, contact Amber Shrodes, director of philanthropy and community engagement for Harford County Public Library, at shrodes@hcplonline.org.