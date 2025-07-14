Harford County Public Library Foundation receives $20,000 donation from Mechanic Foundation 

Harford County Public Library Foundation has received a donation of $20,000 from the Morris A. and Clarisse B. Mechanic Foundation in support of the Library’s early literacy programming. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Carolyn Lambdin, president, Morris A. and Clarisse B. Mechanic Foundation (left) and Joe Lambdin, foundation treasurer, present a donation of $20,000 in support of Harford County Public Library’s early literacy programming to Amber C. Shrodes, the Library’s director of philanthropy and community engagement, and Mary Hastler, CEO. (Photo by Taylor Carty/Harford County Public Library)



Belcamp, Md., July 14, 2025 — Harford County Public Library Foundation has received a donation of $20,000 from the Morris A. and Clarisse B. Mechanic Foundation in support of the Library’s early literacy programming.

The donation will be used to enhance early literacy programming across the Library system. These programs include story times, author visits, sensory play, parent-child workshops and access to early learning resources that foster pre-reading skills and support caregivers as their children’s first teachers.

This year’s gift continues a longstanding partnership between the Mechanic Foundation and the Library. Since 2016, the Foundation has contributed $20,000 annually to promote early literacy initiatives. Prior to that, in 2015, the Foundation made a $25,000 gift to establish the Early Literacy Center at the Bel Air Library, a vibrant and engaging space designed to help young children and their families build foundational literacy skills through play and exploration. Since 2010, the Morris A. and Clarisse B. Mechanic Foundation has contributed $260,000 to the Harford County Public Library Foundation.

“We are deeply grateful to the Morris A. and Clarisse B. Mechanic Foundation for their unwavering commitment to early childhood education and their enduring support of Harford County Public Library,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Their generosity has helped thousands of children begin their lifelong journey of learning and literacy.”

The Morris A. and Clarisse B. Mechanic Foundation provides grants to nonprofit organizations that enrich community life in Maryland. It has long been recognized for its commitment to supporting educational initiatives and community development. The Foundation’s dedication to fostering literacy and promoting access to knowledge aligns with Harford County Public Library’s mission to empower and enrich the lives of its customers.

“The Mechanic Foundation is honored and pleased to have partnered with Harford County Public Library for many years. We believe a strong library is one of the foundations of a successful community,” said Carolyn Lambdin, president of the Morris A. and Clarisse B. Mechanic Foundation.

For more information about Harford County Public Library’s early literacy programs or to learn how you can support the Library, contact Amber C. Shrodes, director of philanthropy and community engagement, at shrodes@hcplonline.org or call 410-273-5600 x6513.