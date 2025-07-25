Harford County upgrades its emergency notification system, asks residents to register

Harford County has upgraded to a faster and more reliable system to send emergency notifications to its citizens. Here are the details provided by the government:

Harford County Launches Faster, More Reliable System to Notify Citizens in Emergencies

BEL AIR, Md., (July 24, 2025) – Harford County has upgraded to a faster and more reliable system to send emergency notifications to its citizens to keep them safe and informed.

The new system, HarfordCoMD Alerts, will send real-time notifications about events such as severe weather warnings, infrastructure outages, major traffic disruptions, evacuations, and shelter in place, major or localized crimes, missing people and more.

Citizens can also register to receive non-emergency notifications for messages like public events, hydrant flushing and street sweeping, among others.

Anyone who was registered in the county’s previous system, Blackboard Connect, has already been transferred to the new system. However, citizens are encouraged to start fresh with a new registration, which can be done by scanning the QR code below, texting “HarfordCoMD” to 410-457-3655 or visiting https://www.smart911.com/smart911/ref/reg.action?pa=HarfordCountyAlerts. Registration is quick, easy and free.

Multiple messages will not be sent to emails and phone numbers registered more than once.

Citizens can also register their family members under their account or register on behalf of someone else.

“Public safety is the top priority of my administration, and this new system will enhance our ability to give citizens timely and accurate information to protect themselves and their loved ones when disaster strikes,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “I encourage everyone to register with HarfordCoMD Alerts and stay safe.”

Questions may be directed to Alex Hilber, aahilber@harfordpublicsafety.org, or John Richter, jarichter@harfordpublicsafety.org, in the Emergency Management Division of Harford County Department of Emergency Services.