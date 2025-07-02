The National Association of Counties (NACo) has honored Harford County’s Office on Aging with an award for The Neighborhood Table, a program supporting healthy, independent living for low-income senior citizens. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Government officials pictured, from left, Barbara Richardson, Director of Housing and Community Services; Rob McCord, Director of Administration; Karen Winkowski, Office on Aging Administrator; Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly; and Susan Affleck-Bauer, Deputy Director of Housing and Community Services. (Photo courtesy of the Harford County government)

Harford Earns National Association of Counties Award for Innovative “Neighborhood Table” for Low-Income Seniors

BEL AIR, Md., (July 2, 2025) – The National Association of Counties (NACo) has honored Harford County’s Office on Aging with an award for The Neighborhood Table, a program supporting healthy, independent living for low-income senior citizens. NACo annually recognizes innovative and effective best practices that can inspire counties nationwide. Harford’s Neighborhood Table was honored with a 2025 NACo Achievement Award in the Innovation category.

The Neighborhood Table is a home-delivered food program that addresses food insecurity and opens doors to other resources for senior housing residents. Harford County Office on Aging staff deliver the food in grocery bags prepared under the guidance of a registered dietician to help seniors supplement their food budgets with the equivalent of six healthy meals per week. The program is grant-funded and supplemented by modest contributions from participants, who also agree to participate in other wellness- and health-related programs and screenings. In addition to building relationships with caring professionals, the experience of receiving food has motivated seniors to learn about and accept other kinds of assistance, such as resources for their mobility, health, or financial needs.

In a customer satisfaction survey, participants reported that the food provided by The Neighborhood Table allowed them to stretch their grocery budget and eat healthier. They also reported feeling less isolated and more comfortable with the Office on Aging staff and feeling more confident in reaching out for additional resources.

“I would like to thank Klein’s ShopRite for partnering with us on The Neighborhood Table and congratulate our administrator, Karen Winkowski, and her creative Office on Aging team for developing this program to deliver nutritious food, resource connections, and much-needed socialization to seniors who are aging in place,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said.