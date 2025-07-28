Klein’s Family Markets pharmacies offer on-site vaccine clinics to help organizations get ahead of cold and flu season

Kline’s Family Markets is offering to provide on-site vaccine clinics for organizations to help get ahead of cold and flu season. Here are the details provided by Kline’s Family Markets:

Klein’s Family Markets Pharmacies Announce On-Site Vaccine Clinics

Forest Hill, MD (7/28/25) — Klein’s Family Markets, a nine-store, family-owned ShopRite Supermarket company, announced that its pharmacies will offer on-site vaccine clinics. Any business, nonprofit, school, assisted living facility, or other organization with 25 or more people getting vaccinated can sign up for an on-site clinic.

Klein’s vaccine clinics are customizable. Organizations can choose the vaccines that meet their group’s needs, including flu, COVID-19, shingles, RSV, and more. Once scheduled, a licensed Klein’s pharmacist will come to the organization and vaccinate those who are interested.

“Now is a great time to inquire about our on-site vaccine clinics and get ahead of cold and flu season,” said Klein’s Family Markets Pharmacy Director Butch Henderson. “Our pharmacies are local and family-owned with over 40 years of experience, and we are committed to keeping our community healthy.”

The vaccine clinics are easy to schedule and simple to host. Visit here to complete an inquiry form. Once the inquiry form is completed, the Klein’s pharmacy team will reach out to confirm details, eligibility, and scheduling. The Klein’s pharmacy team will also take care of all setup and administration.