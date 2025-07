North Harford High School’s Envirothon team placed second overall at the 2025 NCF-Envirothon international competition, held July 20–26, at Mount Royal University in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Here are the details provided by the school district:

North Harford High School Envirothon Team after winning second place at the 2025 NCF-Envirothon international competition in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo courtesy Harford County Public Schools)