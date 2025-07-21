Section of Carrs Mill Road in Fallston to close July 28 for five weeks

A section of Carrs Mill Road in Fallston, between Wildwood Drive and Vale Road, will close July 28 for five weeks. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Section of Carrs Mill Road in Fallston to be Closed July 28 for Approximately Five Weeks

BEL AIR, Md., (July 21,2025) – A section of Carrs Mill Road in Fallston, between Wildwood Drive and Vale Road, will be closed starting Monday, July 28, for approximately five weeks for stream and roadbank repair work.

Emergency vehicles and school buses will not be allowed through the area during the closure. Motorists who use this road should follow the posted detour signs or make other arrangements.

Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3509 ext. 1298.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is available on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.