Section of Jolly Acres Road in White Hall to close during daytime hours for two weeks starting Aug. 4

A section of Jolly Acres Road between Dry Branch Road and Green Road in White Hall will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, starting Monday, August 4, for approximately two weeks to allow for dead tree removal. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:



Section of Jolly Acres Road in White Hall to be Closed During Daytime Hours for Approximately Two Weeks

BEL AIR, Md., (July 28, 2025) – A section of Jolly Acres Road between Dry Branch Road and Green Road in White Hall will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, starting Monday, August 4, for approximately two weeks to allow for dead tree removal.

Emergency vehicles will not be allowed through the area during the work.

Please follow detour signs or make other arrangements if you travel on this roadway. Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3729 ext. 7391.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is available on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.