Sheetz to open first Bel Air location July 24



Sheetz is opening its first location in Bel Air this Thursday, July 24. Here are the details the company provided:

Photo provided by Sheetz

Sheetz to Open First Bel Air Location This Week

When opened, this will be the convenience chain’s second Harford County location

Altoona, PA (July 21, 2025) — On Thursday, July 24, Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, will officially open its new store located at 1915 N. Fountain Green Road, Bel Air, MD 21015. This will be Sheetz’s first Bel Air location and second Harford County store.



The grand opening festivities will begin outside the store at 9 a.m. with multiple prizes awarded, including a grand prize giveaway of free Sheetz for a Year.* The store’s official ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 10:45 a.m. This new location, which opens to the public at 8 a.m., will also welcome customers by offering free self-serve coffee and soda for the entire grand opening day.



Led by a mission to take care of people, Sheetz is deeply committed to the communities it serves. In honor of this grand opening, Sheetz will donate $2,500 to the Maryland Food Bank, an organization that supplies food to hundreds of food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and faith-based organizations that serve food-insecure Marylanders. Customers attending the grand opening celebration are encouraged to donate a non-perishable food item to the nonprofit. Those who donate will receive a Sheetz branded thermal bag, limit one per customer while supplies last from 9-11 a.m.



Sheetz will also make a donation of $2,500 to the Special Olympics of Maryland. A proud supporter of the Special Olympics for over 30 years, Sheetz extends its support to the organization through product donations and event volunteers.



Ranking second in the latest Best Workplaces in Retail list by Fortune, this location will employ approximately 30 individuals. In April, Sheetz was also named to Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For®, marking the 10th straight year Sheetz has been named to this prestigious workplace list. Sheetz was the only convenience chain included on this year’s list.



Named a Best Regional Fast Food Chain by USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards, Sheetz will offer its award-winning Made-to-Order (MTO®) menu at this location where customers can order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drinks or food items around the clock, including breakfast all day, subs, sandwiches, pizza, chicken, salads, cold brew, milkshakes, smoothies and more.



Sheetz operates 790+ store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.



Discover the Sheetz difference first-hand with a virtual tour inside a Sheetz store, and find out why the Sheetz experience is unmatched. Visit the link to explore.



*Value of $2,500 in a Sheetz gift card; No purchase is necessary to win, must be present to win and over the age of 18 to enter.



About Sheetz, Inc.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 26,000 employees. The company operates over 790 store locations throughout Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides an award-winning menu of M•T•O® food and specialty coffee beverages, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement. For more information, visit www.sheetz.com or follow us on X (@sheetz), Facebook (www.facebook.com/sheetz) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/sheetz).