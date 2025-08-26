APGFCU’s® Amber Askew is named to the 2025 Baltimore Business Journal 40 Under 40 List

Amber Askew, APGFCU’s® Chief Financial Officer, has been named a 2025 Baltimore Business Journal 40 Under 40 honoree. Here are the details provided by APGFCU®.

APGFCU’s® Amber Askew Named to the 2025 Baltimore Business Journal 40 Under 40 List

EDGEWOOD, Md., August 21, 2025 – APG Federal Credit Union (APGFCU) is proud to announce that Amber Askew, Chief Financial Officer, has been named a 2025 Baltimore Business Journal 40 Under 40 honoree. This prestigious recognition celebrates 40 young professionals under the age of 40 who are making significant contributions to their industries and communities across the Greater Baltimore area.

Amber Askew

Amber is known as a transformative leader who balances financial stewardship with strategic growth. Since joining APGFCU a decade ago, she has helped grow assets by 140% to $2.4 billion, led major initiatives including a field of membership expansion, and guided the adoption of key financial models—all while maintaining the credit union’s strong financial health.

A certified public accountant and former auditor with CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA), Amber has mentored future leaders in accounting and credit union roles, and continues to give back through her service on the Harford Community College Accounting and Business Advisory Board. Her advocacy led to APGFCU’s sponsorship of a textbook program for economically disadvantaged students.

“Amber’s leadership and vision have been instrumental to our growth and continued service to our members,” said Becky Smith, President/CEO. “We are proud of Amber and her continued commitment to our mission and the communities we serve.”

APGFCU is committed to building strong families for a stronger community. Membership is free and open to everyone who lives, works, worships, volunteers or attends school in Harford County, Cecil County, Baltimore County and Baltimore City. For more information, call 410-272-4000 or visit apgfcu.com.