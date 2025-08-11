Harford County announces first round of awards from Maryland Reinvestment and Repair Fund due to disproportionate cannabis enforcement

The Harford County Department of Housing and Community Services has announced the first round of grant awards totaling $554,825 under the county’s share of Maryland’s Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund (CRRF). Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:



BEL AIR, Md., (Aug. 6, 2025) – The Harford County Department of Housing and Community Services has announced the first round of grant awards totaling $554,825 under the county’s share of Maryland’s Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund (CRRF).

CRRF funding to local jurisdictions must be used for community-based initiatives intended to benefit low-income areas determined to have been historically disadvantaged.

The Harford awards represent a strategic reinvestment of local cannabis tax revenue into community-driven projects aimed at mentoring, advancing community cohesion, growth and development, as follows.

$40,000 to The HOPE Center of Maryland, Inc. for feeding the community

$69,718 to Linking All So Others Succeed for Cultivate project

$23,800 to Zeta Phi Beta Sorority for Project Z-HOPE

$12,458 Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) for Old Post Road Elementary School student enrichment fund

$80,000 to HCPS for Joppatowne High School & Magnolia Middle School boys boys2MEN mentoring program for students in grades 6-12.

$25,960 to HCPS for Edgewood Middle School Striving for Greatness project

$80,000 to Chosen Community Development Corporation for Chosen to RISE: Next Gen Entrepreneur Academy

$24,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Harford & Cecil Counties for Up Next Work Based Learning program

$65,455 to N-STEP: New Service Training Employment Program, Inc. for N-STEP & Hosanna School Museum: Innovating History to Inspire Harford Youth program

$78,600 to Discovery Center at Water’s Edge for afterschool STEM enrichment program

$20,000 to the Char Hope Foundation, Inc. for Rooting for Recovery’s Job Training and Workforce Development Program

$11,600 to LIVEFORTHOMAS Foundation, Inc. for suicide awareness and prevention

$23,234 to Felicia Hopkins/Youth Enrichment Society for Exploring the Great Outdoors of Harford County: Disconnect and Reconnect with Nature program

“Harford’s share of cannabis tax revenue is being directed to restorative community development with a special focus on programs and mentoring for youth,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “By reinvesting in neighborhoods, we’re taking steps toward building stronger, safer, and productive communities.”

More information about Harford County’s Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/CRRF. For more information about local prevention initiatives from the Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy, please contact odcp@harfordcountymd.gov.