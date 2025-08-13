Harford County awards $1.6M in Opioid Restitution Funds to support local prevention, treatment, recovery programs

The Harford County Department of Housing and Community Services has announced its first round of grant awards to local organizations totaling $1,617,953, funded by the county’s share of the Maryland Opioid Restitution Fund. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:



BEL AIR, Md., (Aug. 12, 2025) – The Harford County Department of Housing and Community Services has announced its first round of grant awards to local organizations totaling $1,617,953, funded by the county’s share of the Maryland Opioid Restitution Fund.

The restitution fund is comprised of proceeds from the state’s legal settlements with pharmaceutical companies and distributors and is aimed at preventing opioid misuse, expanding treatment, and strengthening recovery services.

Harford County has awarded funding to the following organizations.

$328,461 – Rage Against Addiction

$70,370 – Linking All So Others Succeed

$528,596 – Ashley Treatment

$356, 776 – Voices of Hope

$288,750 – ChrysantheMoms

$45,000 – The Ed Lally Foundation

“By supporting community-based organizations with strong records of success, we are maximizing efforts to prevent and mitigate the impact of opioid addiction,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Harford County is committed to using these settlement funds strategically to help heal individuals, families, and our community.”

For more information about Harford County’s Opioid Restitution Fund visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/ORF. For more information about prevention initiatives of the Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy, please contact odcp@harfordcountymd.gov.