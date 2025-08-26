Harford County plans September events for Recovery and Suicide Prevention Month; wear purple Sept. 19

Harford County Government and other organizations around Harford County will illuminate buildings in purple starting Sunday, August 31 and during September in recognition of National Overdose Awareness Day and National Recover and Suicide Awareness Prevention Month. Here are the details provided by the Harford County Government:

Harford County Plans September Events for Recovery and Suicide Prevention Month; Wear Purple September 19

BEL AIR, Md., (Aug. 25, 2025) – Harford County Government and other organizations around Harford County will illuminate buildings in purple starting Sunday, August 31 and during September in recognition of National Overdose Awareness Day and National Recovery and Suicide Awareness Prevention Month.

Purple symbolizes recovery and during September Harford County residents are encouraged to light their homes and businesses in purple to show support for those on their journey to recovery.

On Friday, September 19, residents are encouraged to wear purple to show their support for those in recovery. Local agencies and non-profits have collaborated on a month-long social media campaign featuring inspirational recovery stories, treatment resources, and event information. The planned events aim to reduce stigmas surrounding mental health and substance use disorders, share resources, and promote the message that no one is alone on their journey.

Event organizers include Harford County Department of Housing and Community Services and its subdivision, Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy, Harford County Health Department, Harford County Office on Mental Health, and other mental health and recovery partners. A listing of planned Recovery Month events can be found at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/RecoveryMonth.

“Recovery Month is a time to honor the strength of those walking the path of recovery and to recognize the families, providers, and communities who support them,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “In Harford County, we remain committed to building hope and ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to reclaim their lives and thrive.”