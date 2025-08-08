Harford County Public Library announces winners of its annual Harford County Farm Fair spelling bee

Harford County Public Library’s Literary Spelling Bee attracted 50 participants of all ages at the 38th Annual Harford County Farm Fair. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Belcamp, Md., August 9, 2025 — Harford County Public Library’s Literary Spelling Bee attracted 50 participants of all ages on July 23 at the 38th Annual Harford County Farm Fair. Competitions were held in seven age categories, from kindergarten to adults, and the winners received ribbons provided by the Farm Fair. All participants received free books and other giveaway items from the Library.

This year marks the 28th year Harford County Public Library has hosted the Literary Spelling Bee, and nearly 200 people attended. Several families had multiple children as well as parents participate in this annual summertime competition.

“The Annual Literary Spelling Bee is an exciting combination of spelling, learning and the Library. It is such a thrill each year to see the enthusiasm of the participants as they take the floor and eagerly await each new word to be spelled. The Library holds many events each summer, and this is one of my favorites,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library.

The top three Literary Spelling Bee winners in each category were:

Up to Kindergarten:1st place, Addy Ryan; no 2nd or 3rd place winners

Entering Grades 1-2:1st place, Laney Lail; 2nd place, Benjamin Palad; 3rd place (tie), Austin Thompson and Aardarsh Krishna

Entering Grades 3-4: 1st place, Rithin Diwakar; 2nd place, Grace Holloway; no 3rd place winner

Entering Grades 5-6: 1st place, Watson Fargus; 2nd place Aaron Lightfoot; 3rd place, Rylee Brown

Entering Grades 7-8: 1st place, Brooke Turek; 2nd place, Elyse Taliercio; 3rd place, Timothy Taliercio

Entering Grades 9-12: 1st place, Adrian Pitt; 2nd place, Sydney Urand; 3rd place, Sarah Urand

Adults: 1st place, Leah Amin; 2nd place, Timothy Fargus; 3rd place, Chelsea Carr

Photos from the event may be found on the Library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/HCPLonline.

Charles Ross, senior director of human resources for Harford County Public Library, was the MC of the spelling bee. Judges were Mary Hastler, the Library’s CEO; Carol Wright, chair of the Library’s Board of Trustees; Carolyn Lambdin, a member of the Library’s Board of Trustees and Foundation Board, and her husband, Joe; Laurie Slizewski, a Library Foundation Board member emeritus, and her husband, Steve; and Leslie Greenly Smith, marketing & communications director for the Library. Many Harford County Public Library staff members coordinated the event.