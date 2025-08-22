Local ShopRite stores to host walk-up job fairs Aug. 23

Local ShopRite stores are hosting walk-up job fairs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 23. A hiring representative will be on-site to speak with candidates, and full-time, part-time and management positions are available, depending on location. Here are the details provided:

Keasbey, NJ (August 13, 2025) – Wakefern Food Corp., the nation’s largest retailer-owned supermarket cooperative with member companies that own and operate ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market stores, today announced that select locations will host hiring fairs on Saturday, August 23.

Candidates looking for career opportunities and valuable experience in retail can attend the walk-up job fairs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at store locations throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Interested candidates can visit most participating ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Gourmet Garage or Fairway Market stores. A hiring representative will be on-site to speak with candidates, and full-time, part-time and management positions are available, depending on location.

Positions, including general, perishable, front end and stocking clerks, feature flexible hours and a wide variety of cross training to provide employees with the knowledge, skills and tools to work as a team throughout the store. Training programs include a game-based training app that helps each associate succeed in the retail environment. The cooperative’s family-owned stores also provide team members opportunities for career growth and community engagement – with hunger-fighting and sustainability events taking place throughout the year.

Associates can also take advantage of entertainment and tuition discounts, and scholarship opportunities.



Interested candidates can find out more about the job fairs and career opportunities by checking with their local stores or online:

About Wakefern Food Corp.

From a small, local cooperative that began with eight grocery store owners, Wakefern Food Corp. has grown into the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States. Founded in 1946, the cooperative comprises member families that today independently own and operate hundreds of supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market, Di Bruno Bros. banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.wakefern.com.