Robyn Koenig promoted to Director of Creative Strategy at Bel Air’s A. Bright Idea creative agency

A. Bright Idea, a full-service creative agency based in Bel Air, Maryland, has promoted Robyn Koenig to Director of Creative Strategy. Here are the details provided by the agency:

A. Bright Idea Promotes Robyn Koenig to Director of Creative Strategy as she Celebrates a Decade of Leadership and Innovation

Bel Air, Maryland – August 2025 – A. Bright Idea, a full-service creative agency based in Bel Air, Maryland, proudly announces the promotion of Robyn Koenig to Director of Creative Strategy. This action recognizes Koenig’s decade-long impact on the agency’s creative evolution and her leadership across some of its most high-profile and mission-driven work.

Robyn Koenig

“My favorite thing about working for ABI is that every day is different, and there is always something new to learn,” said Koenig.

A summa cum laude graduate of Towson University and a resident of Aberdeen, Maryland, Koenig consistently progressed from a graphic designer since joining A. Bright Idea in 2014. Her creative insight and design leadership helped define brand and campaign experiences for clients such as the Drug Enforcement Administration, Baltimore Orioles, Department of Defense Education Activity, BASF, Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support and the Biden Environmental Center.

“When Robyn joined our team ten years ago, I immediately recognized her creative passion and work ethic aligned with our core values,” said Anita Brightman, Founder and CEO of A. Bright Idea. “Robyn brings creativity, clarity and collaboration to every project while managing multiple projects and mentoring staff. She is an essential part of our agency’s growth and tenure. Her promotion is a natural and well-deserved next step.”

In her new role as Director of Creative Strategy, Koenig will lead the agency’s integrated approach, ensuring alignment with content, design and client goals across government sectors and commercial industries.

“I believe strong design starts with a foundation in fundamentals,” said Koenig. “But embracing tools like AI allows my team to produce more, stay efficient and push ideas further, even when timelines or budgets are tight.”

Known for her calm demeanor, green thumb and love of animals, Koenig has been instrumental in mentoring junior designers, spearheading the summer internship program and helping shape that agency’s culture of collaboration and innovation. Her promotion signals A. Bright Idea’s continued investment in long-term talent and its mission to deliver award-winning and meaningful creative solutions to clients across public and private sectors. Existing and new clients will continue to see Robyn in team meetings, asking results-oriented questions and presenting creative concepts.