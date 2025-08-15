Section of Carrs Mill Road in Fallston reopened Aug. 14

The section of Carrs Mill Road in Fallston, between Wildwood Drive and Vale Road, reopened to traffic Aug. 14. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Photo courtesy Harford County government

Section of Carrs Mill Road in Fallston Reopened August 14

BEL AIR, Md., (Aug. 14, 2025) – The section of Carrs Mill Road in Fallston, between Wildwood Drive and Vale Road, will be reopened to all through traffic as of 11 a.m. Thursday, August 14, after completion of stream and roadbank repair work.

Questions may be directed to 410-638-3509 ext. 1298.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is available on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.