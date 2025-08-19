Section of Jolly Acres Road in White Hall reopened Aug. 15 following dead tree removal

A section of Jolly Acres Road in White Hall, between Dry Branch Road and Green Road, reopened to all through traffic Aug. 15. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Photo courtesy of the Harford County government

BEL AIR, Md., (Aug. 15, 2025) – A section of Jolly Acres Road in White Hall, between Dry Branch Road and Green Road, will be reopened to all through traffic as of 3 p.m. Friday, August 15, following the completion of dead tree removal.

Questions may be directed to 410-638-3729 ext. 7391.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is available on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.