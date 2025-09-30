62nd Annual Havre de Grace Art Show returns Oct. 18 & 19

The 62nd Annual Havre de Grace Art Show will take place on Saturday and Sunday, October 18–19, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, at Tydings and Concord Point Parks. Here are the details provided by the organizers:

Havre de Grace Art Show (Photo by Pat Venturino)

62nd Annual Havre de Grace Art Show Returns October 18 & 19



Celebrating National Arts & Humanities Month with Artisans, Authors, Live Music, and a Sunday Morning Pop-Up Coffee Talk

Havre de Grace, MD — The 62nd Annual Havre de Grace Art Show will take place on Saturday and Sunday, October 18–19, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, at Tydings and Concord Point Parks, offering a dynamic weekend of creativity and community in celebration of National Arts & Humanities Month.

This free, family-friendly event brings together a juried showcase of fine artists, craftspeople, makers, and authors presenting original works in mediums ranging from painting and photography to sculpture, ceramics, basketry, glass, woodwork, jewelry, and more. Visitors can meet the creators, shop for unique handmade goods, enjoy live entertainment, and savor local food—all with the beautiful Susquehanna River and Chesapeake Bay as a backdrop.

New This Year: Pop-Up Coffee Talk Featuring Elaine Hume Peake

A new feature this year is the Pop-Up Coffee Talk on Sunday, October 19, introducing participating authors and featuring local author Elaine Hume Peake, who returns home to Havre de Grace and Aberdeen to debut her powerful new book, The Kaboom Boys, the first book in her A Call to War series.

The Coffee Talk will take place in Tydings Park in front of the gazebo, with coffee served at 8:00 AM and the talk beginning promptly at 8:30 AM. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

Story Time for Kids

Children can enjoy daily story time at noon, hosted by local authors Lindsey Pope and Stephanie Guzman near the playground at Tydings Park.

More Than Just Art

Whether you’re shopping early for the holidays or just soaking in the local culture, the Havre de Grace Art Show is the place to be. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and relax by the water while exploring this vibrant cultural event.

Convenient Parking & Free Trolley

Free parking is available in the large lot at Pennington Avenue and Juniata Street, as well as throughout the town. “The Tide” city trolley will shuttle guests between parking areas and the Art Show throughout the weekend.

Event Details at a Glance:

What: 62nd Annual Havre de Grace Art Show

62nd Annual Havre de Grace Art Show When: October 18 & 19, 2025 | 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

October 18 & 19, 2025 | 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM Where: Tydings and Concord Point Parks, Havre de Grace, MD

Tydings and Concord Point Parks, Havre de Grace, MD Admission: Free

Free Pop-Up Coffee Talk: Sunday, Oct. 19 | 8:00 AM (Coffee), 8:30 AM (Talk)

Sunday, Oct. 19 | 8:00 AM (Coffee), 8:30 AM (Talk) Story Time: Daily at Noon, Tydings Park Playground

The Havre de Grace Art Show is presented by ArtUnion and sponsored by the Friends of Concord Point Lighthouse, with support from Maryland Portable Concrete, Guitar Restorations, and Rebecca Burd, Realtor. Proceeds benefit the historic Concord Point Lighthouse and other community arts initiatives.

For the latest updates and artist highlights, follow the Havre de Grace Art Show on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and Reddit, or visit: hdgartshow.org

