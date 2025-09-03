Ayres Chapel UMC hosts Annual Fall Carryout Fried Oyster & Ham Dinner

Ayres Chapel UMC will be hosting its Annual Fall Carryout Fried Oyster & Ham Dinner. You must pre-order and pre-pay by Oct. 14. The pick-up date is Saturday November 1st from 2 – 5 pm at Ayres Chapel UMC, 3046 Ayres Chapel Rd., in White Hall. (Corner of Rt 23 and Ayres Chapel Roads)

Cost is $30 per dinner. Menu includes:

Choice of entree All Oyster (8); All Ham; 1/2 Oyster & 1/2 Ham

Includes 5 sides – Green Beans, Corn, Homemade Potato & Cole Slaw, Applesauce. With a Roll and Dessert

For ordering information contact 717-382-4319