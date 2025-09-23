Harford County government recognized for improving quality of life in distressed areas

The National Association for County Community and Economic Development has recognized the Harford County government for making improvements to the quality of life in distressed areas of Harford County. Here are the details provided by the government:

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly, right center, and Southern County Taskforce Administrator Rob Wagner, left center, are joined by members of the administration to celebrate the Southern County Taskforce Award of Excellence in the Planning/Policy/Program Management category from the National Association for County Community and Economic Development.



Harford County Earns National Award for Improving Residents’ Quality of Life

BEL AIR, Md., (Sept. 22, 2025) – The Cassilly Administration has earned a national award for creative, data-driven governance that has produced measurable improvements to the quality of life in the historically distressed southern section of Harford County.

The Award of Excellence in the Planning/Policy/Program Management category from the National Association for County Community and Economic Development was announced at the organization’s annual conference September 8 – 11, 2025.

Harford County’s southern area has long struggled with low home ownership rates, substandard rental properties, and higher levels of poverty. Following his election in 2022, County Executive Bob Cassilly appointed the Southern County Taskforce and an administrator to work across county government departments to collect and analyze data, develop action plans, leverage federal and state funding, and target services to the area. Partnerships were formed to coordinate with and empower community and business leaders, and public input was gathered at meetings that helped identify gaps in service.

Nearly $2 million in grants has been deployed in the area since late 2022 through federal, state, and local Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), the HOME Investment Partnership Program and other funding.

Resulting improvements include streetlight and security camera installation; restoration of aging parks and recreation facilities; home renovations; new homeowner downpayment funds; restoration of county-owned Citizens Care nursing facility to provide 20 additional beds; senior citizen housing project; neighborhood cleanup days; community center renovations; creation of a new 5.5-acre park; children’s summer camps; business facade improvement loans; upgraded public transportation; road resurfacing; dedicated street sweeping routes, stream restoration projects, and more.

“For many years, our Route 40 corridor has heard lots of talk and seen very little action,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “From its beginning, the Southern County Taskforce has been action oriented and dedicated to addressing the unique challenges and tremendous opportunities in southern Harford County by effectively leveraging federal and state resources in collaboration with community members, local businesses, and government. My administration is honored by this national award, which we share with our partners in and outside of county government. Together we are making all of Harford County the best we can be.”