More than 150 individuals and 38 exhibitors from across Maryland participated in the 2025 Harford County Symposium on Addiction and Recovery hosted by Harford County Housing and Community Services’ Office of Drug Control Policy. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:



Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly, left, delivers remarks as Marcus Webster, Administrator of the Office of Drug Control Policy, looks on during the 2025 Harford County Symposium on Addiction and Recovery, on Friday, September 12, at Mountain Christian Church in Joppa. (Photo courtesy Harford County government)



Harford County Hosts More Than 150 at Annual Symposium on Addiction & Recovery

BEL AIR, Md., (Sept. 25, 2025) – More than 150 individuals and 38 exhibitors from across Maryland participated in the 2025 Harford County Symposium on Addiction and Recovery hosted by Harford County Housing and Community Services’ Office of Drug Control Policy.

The mission of the annual symposium is to educate professionals and the public on issues surrounding drug and alcohol abuse. Attendees benefit from learning the latest developments, approaches, and techniques. Open to the public, the event offers continuing education credits for professionals in the fields of addiction and social work.

This year’s theme was Strength in Community: Building Resilience and Wellness Together. Held on Friday, September 12, at Mountain Christian Church in Joppa the event featured keynote speaker Ryan Hampton, a prominent advocate, speaker, author, and media commentator whose mission is to advance solutions to the national addiction and drug overdose crisis.

Keynote speaker Ryan Hampton addresses attendees at the 2025 Harford County Symposium on Addiction and Recovery on September 12 at Mountain Christian Church in Joppa. Hampton is a prominent advocate, speaker, author, and media commentator whose mission is to advance solutions to the national addiction and drug overdose crisis. (Photo courtesy Harford County government)

Breakout sessions were led by local experts and covered a range of important topics:

Relapse Prevention – Sheamus Moran, Harbor of Grace

Coordinating Treatment & Recovery – Shawn Martin, Local Addictions Authority

Medication Safety in Older Patients – Butch Henderson, P.D, Pharmacy Director, Klein’s Family Markets

The Ripple Effect: First Responder Perspective – Sandi Gallion, Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy

Women in Recovery – Jennifer Aguglia, LCSW-C, Ashley Treatment

Peer Support – Effective & Efficient Integration – Monica White, MABPCB President and Peer Committee Chair

The event also featured a panel discussion with the inaugural Opioid Restitution Fund (ORF) awardees, moderated by ODCP Administrator Marcus Webster. Panelists discussed their frontline work in prevention, treatment, recovery, and community education. The conversation helped underscore the efforts of these organizations in creating pathways to hope, healing, and resilience across the county through the Opioid Restitution Fund.

At the symposium, County Executive Bob Cassilly welcomed attendees, thanking them for their continued commitment to addressing the opioid crisis:

“By working together with our Opioid Restitution Fund awardees, health professionals, educators, law enforcement, and community advocates, we’re making meaningful progress to confront the opioid crisis and support recovery at every stage. I’m grateful for the expertise and compassion represented at this event, and I challenge each of us to leave this symposium with clear next steps so that together, we can build a healthier, stronger Harford County.”

For more information on programs and training, visit https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/449/Office-of-Drug-Control-Policy or call 410-638-3333.