Harford County Public Library invites community members to sign up for a library card during September’s National Library Card Sign-up Month. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Harford County Public Library Celebrates National Library Card Sign-up Month

“One Card, Endless Possibilities” is this year’s theme

Belcamp, Md., September 5, 2025 – Harford County Public Library invites community members to sign up for a library card during September’s National Library Card Sign-up Month. This year’s theme is “One Card, Endless Possibilities” and is a reminder that libraries are for everyone—no matter your age, background or goals. Whether you’re diving into a new hobby, searching for your next great read, brushing up on tech skills or helping your child succeed in school, it all starts with a library card.

National Library Card Sign-up Month, founded in 1987, is coordinated by the American Library Association and is celebrated by libraries across the country. To sign up for a free library card, stop by any Harford County Public Library location, or visit https://hcplonline.org/digitallibrarycard.php to apply for a digital library card.

“A library card is powerful and truly provides its owner with endless possibilities. It’s a gateway to lifelong learning for everyone and is a strong connection to the community,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Getting a library card is free, easy and empowering, and I invite all Harford County residents to apply for one in person or online.”

Harford County Public Library’s 11 branches demonstrate “One Card, Endless Possibilities” each and every day. While there are many books and ebooks offered to customers, the Library also provides other digital and in-person resources plus programs, courses on various topics, lectures and activities for all ages. A library card enables owners to enhance their skills, find valuable information and connect with fellow avid readers, unlocking a world of possibilities.

A library card is also a smart investment because it saves owners money. Among the perks of a Harford County Public Library card is free access to numerous online publications, entertainment sites and educational programs. For example, library card owners can access Libby, instead of paying for Audible, saving the $179 per year subscription cost; Kanopy Kids instead of Disney+, saving $160/year; Kanopy instead of Netflix, saving $215/year. Other free programs and their savings through the library include The Baltimore Banner is free instead of $260/year; Consumer Reports is free instead of $39/year; LinkedIn Learning is free instead of $240/year; The New York Times is free instead of $300/year; Peterson’s Career and Test Prep is free instead of $600/year; and Rosetta Stone for Libraries is free instead of $145/year.

Library customers interested in helping Harford County Public Library celebrate National Library Card Sign-up Month are encouraged to post a photo of themselves and/or their families holding their library card(s) to Facebook, Instagram and/or LinkedIn and tag #HCPLMD.

As the new school year begins, Harford County Public School students can use their student IDs to access online Library resources by visiting https://hcplonline.org/schoolsupportcentral.php. Resources include downloading books, assisting with research, learning a new language, accessing videos and online courses, free online tutoring and more. Students are also encouraged to get a physical Harford County Public Library card to access items only available from a branch such as books, science kits, musical instruments and more.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2024 Harford County Public Library received the Maryland Library Association Excellence in Marketing Award for graphic excellence for the second time. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.