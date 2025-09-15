Harford County Public Library Foundation has received a $10,000 commitment from Rosedale Bank to continue its sponsorship of the Library’s award-winning Innovation Lab. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library (right), and Amber Shrodes, director of philanthropy and community engagement for the Library (second left), receive a $10,000 donation on behalf of the Harford County Public Library Foundation in support of the Library’s Innovation Lab from Kevin Benson, president and CEO of Rosedale Bank (second right), Adam McDonald, Abingdon branch manager of Rosedale Bank, and Jill Prevatt, Rosedale Bank’s marketing director. (Photo by Taylor Carty/Harford County Public Library)



Harford County Public Library Foundation Announces $10,000 Donation from Rosedale Bank in Continued Support of the Innovation Lab

Rosedale Bank has sponsored the Innovation Lab since its founding 10 years ago

Belcamp, Md., September 10, 2025 – Harford County Public Library Foundation has received a $10,000 commitment from Rosedale Bank to continue its sponsorship of the Library’s award-winning Innovation Lab.

Rosedale Bank has partnered with Harford County Public Library on the Innovation Lab since its founding 10 years ago, advancing STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and mathematics) education and sparking creativity across the county. The Rosedale Bank sponsorship, distributed over five years, will support materials and technology upgrades in the Innovation Lab.

“This renewed partnership underscores a shared vision between Harford County Public Library and Rosedale Bank, expanding access to transformative technology, fostering lifelong learning and creating opportunities for all,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We are so appreciative of Rosedale Bank’s continuing support of the Innovation Lab.”

Located at the Abingdon Library, the Innovation Lab is a vibrant public makerspace where community members can explore ideas, learn new skills and bring projects to life using advanced technology. Welcoming users ages 11 and up, the Innovation Lab offers iMacs and HP laptops, 3-D printers and an extensive suite of software for video production, graphic design, self-publishing and more. Specialized workshops and activities for younger children are also offered.

“At Rosedale Bank, we believe in nurturing curiosity and empowering every generation to thrive. Our continued support of the Innovation Lab reflects our deep commitment to Harford County’s youth and families, ensuring access to cutting-edge learning tools and creative opportunities. From a child’s first savings account to a family’s financial future, Rosedale Bank is proud to be a trusted partner every step of the way,” said Kevin Benson, president and CEO of Rosedale Bank.

The Innovation Lab provides hands-on training, guided projects and skills-building opportunities for students, hobbyists, entrepreneurs and lifelong learners. It also empowers residents to experiment with emerging technologies, develop workforce-ready skills and turn innovative ideas into reality. Local entrepreneurs and small businesses use the Lab to create prototypes, produce marketing materials and explore digital media.

Harford County Public Library Foundation raises funds and awareness to support the Library’s services, resources and capital improvements. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. All donations are fully tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. To learn more about sponsorship, donation and endowment opportunities, please contact Amber Shrodes, director of philanthropy and community engagement for Harford County Public Library, at shrodes@hcplonline.org.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2024 Harford County Public Library received the Maryland Library Association Excellence in Marketing Award for graphic excellence for the second time. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.