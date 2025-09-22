Harford County Public Library to feature crafting, dance parties, a murder movie discussion and more in October

Harford County Public Library offers a wide variety of events in October that will reach customers of all ages and interests. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Harford County Public Library Announces Featured October Programs

Birding, history, story times, Halloween and TeenTober activities highlight the month

Belcamp, Md., September 22, 2025 – Harford County Public Library offers a wide variety of events in October that will reach customers of all ages and interests. Among the topics are birds of Harford County, a 1929 murder trial, story times for children and adults, and all things Halloween including crafting, dance parties, a murder movie discussion, solving a murder mystery, a pumpkin-spice tasting, special effects makeup and more.

“October is one of the Library’s busiest months, and the upcoming programs offer a variety of activities for all ages and interests,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “In addition to interesting guest presenters, there are also events that celebrate autumn, ‘spooktacular’ events for Halloween, and TeenTober, a national celebration by libraries across the country, celebrating teens and year-round teen programs to teach new skills to fuel their passions inside and outside the Library.”

A full listing of programs and events in October may be found at HCPLonline.org. Some highlights include:

Guest Presenters

Birds of Harford County and Beyond, October 16 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Joppa Library, 655 Towne Center Drive. Joppa resident Greg Futral will showcase his local bird photography, inviting participants to discover beauty in the ordinary. Each person attending must register prior to the event at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/13957287. The program is open to those in grades 9-12 and adults, and is supported by the Joppa Friends of HCPL.

Women Who Kill: Hattie Stone of Havre de Grace, October 22 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Havre de Grace Library, 120 North Union Avenue.Havre de Grace, 1929. The Stone Family. Five family members are dead within four years. Join Dr. Amy Rosenkrans, secretary of the Maryland Women’s Heritage Center, as she discusses Hattie Stone and the murder trial that rocked Havre de Grace. The program is geared for adults and is supported by the Havre de Grace Friends of HCPL. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14133874.

Autumn Events

Autumn Tales, October 7 from 10:15 to 11 a.m. at the Norrisville Library, 5310 Norrisville Road in White Hall.Children and families are invited to enjoy stories, songs and a craft about the season of falling leaves. Each child attending must register prior to the program at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/13947635. The program is supported by the Norrisville Friends of HCPL.

Cozy Adult Story Time, October 23 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road. Escape to an hour of relaxing story time–for adults. Expect cozy stories, meditation exercises and some light stretching to help unwind from the day. Participants should bring their own pillow and/or yoga mat, blanket, camping chair, etc. Each person attending must register prior to the program at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14133989.

Spooktacular Events for Halloween

Gear Up for Halloween, October 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Darlington Library, 3535 Conowingo Road in Street. Children and teens can get into the spooky spirit by making decorations, wearing costumes and parading around the grounds, including a visit to the Harford County Ag Center. The program is sponsored by the Darlington Friends of HCPL. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/13937801.

Halloween Hullabaloo takes place on three different days in three library branches. Children are invited to enjoy spooky-themed crafts, games and dancing. Costumes are encouraged. Each child attending must register prior to the program. Programs take place October 16 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Havre de Grace Library, 120 North Union Avenue; October 25 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road; and on October 30 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Edgewood Library, 629 Edgewood Road. To register for the Havre de Grace program, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14136063; for Abingdon, https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14133902; and for Edgewood, https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14136986.

Foul Play in the Stacks,October 25 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Jarrettsville Library, 3722 Norrisville Road. Participants, in grades 9-12 and adults, assume the role of a character and solve a murder by deciphering clues and examining alibis to find the true culprit. Attendees must call the Jarrettsville Library at 410-692-7887 to register in advance. The program is supported by the Jarrettsville Friends of HCPL. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14133964.

Very Scary Horror Movie Discussion Group, for adults, on October 20 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue. Participants are invited to join the discussion about the 1966 Italian horror classic “Kill Baby Kill.” The movie may be viewed for free on Kanopy, which can be accessed using a HCPL library card. For more information about the program, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14134898.

Halloween Dance Parties for families will be held at three branches and feature dancing to classic songs with a Halloween twist. Participants are invited to wear dancing shoes or a favorite costume. Halloween Dance Parties take place on October 27 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Aberdeen Library, 21 Franklin Street; on October 28 from 10:15 to 11 a.m. at the Joppa Library, 655 Towne Center Drive; and on October 31 from 10:15 to 11 a.m. at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.

Craft and Create: Day of the Dead, October 30 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Whiteford Library, 2407 Whiteford Road. Participants, grades 6-12 and adults, are invited to make a craft with other craft lovers. All supplies provided. Each person attending must register prior to the program at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14135264.

Teen Tober

Pumpkin-Spice Tasting, October 21 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Edgewood Library, 629 Edgewood Road. ’Tis the season for all things pumpkin spiced. Participants in grades 6-12 are invited to try some tasty pumpkin-spiced goodies. Each person attending must register prior to the program at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14133759.

So You Want to be a SFX Artist?, October 22 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Fallston Library, 1461 Fallston Road. Up your Halloween game by learning the fundamentals of special effects makeup. Materials will be provided. Each person participating (grade 9 and up) must register prior to the program at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14053623. The event is supported by the Fallston Friends of HCPL.