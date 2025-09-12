Harford County Public Library to host presentations on creative writing, ghosts, spices and John Wilkes Booth’s sister in September

Harford County Public Library hosts several guest presenters in September, discussing a variety of topics from creative writing to chemistry and spices to John Wilkes Booth’s sister, playing mahjong and a ghost hunt in the Library. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Belcamp, Md., September 8, 2025 – Harford County Public Library hosts several guest presenters in September, discussing a variety of topics from creative writing to chemistry and spices to John Wilkes Booth’s sister, playing mahjong and a ghost hunt in the Library.

“They say variety is the spice of life, and the Library surely has it with exciting and unique programs in September. Customers can start or continue a writing journey, discover spices, find out more about a prominent family in Harford County, play a game and participate in a ghost hunt. The Library provides something for everyone,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library.

The September guest presenter programs include:

Author D.A. Jennings presents a hands-on program for adults and teens titled “The Path to Writing” on September 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue. Jennings, an award-winning author of children’s books and a creative writing instructor at Harford Community College, presents a two-hour mini course on starting or continuing your writing journey. Whether you want to write poetry, song lyrics, essays, short stories or novels, this free course could change your life. Advanced registration is required at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14004473.

“A Long Look Backward: Life from the Pen of Asia Booth, John Wilkes Booth’s Sister” on September 15 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Jarrettsville Library, 3722 Norrisville Road, features first-person reenactor and Lincoln assassination researcher Kate O’Connor. “A Long Look Backward” tells the story of Asia Booth, a woman torn between the expectations of sisterhood and society. She was the chronicler of the Booth family’s greatest triumphs and most heartbreaking failures. Throughout her life, Asia recorded such moments in letters to her friend, Jean Anderson. In her writings, Asia told of her life on the family farm of Tudor Hall, her ever-changing relationships with her siblings and the tragedy that forever stained the Booth name. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14042689.

“Chemistry in the Library: Hidden Life of Spices” is a program for children in grades 3-8 on September 20 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jarrettsville Library. Join chemist Dr. Rose Pesce-Rodriguez from the Army Research Laboratory and the American Chemical Society for hands-on experiments exploring the hidden life of spices. Each child attending must register prior to the program at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14022198.

“Ghost Hunt in the Library” also takes place at the Jarrettsville Library on September 20 from 6:45 to 9 p.m. A program for adults, the Baltimore Paranormal Society will conduct a ghost hunt to see if paranormal activity lurks in the library, and program participants will join in on the investigation. Each person attending must register prior to the program at https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14136024.

A ”Mahjong Play Day” will be held on September 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Fallston Library. Guests can play mahjong in a relaxed environment with facilitator Amy Wright. Basic knowledge of the game is preferred. Each person attending must register prior to the program. For more information, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/14084633. The program is supported by the Fallston Friends of HCPL.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the Library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2024 Harford County Public Library received the Maryland Library Association Excellence in Marketing Award for graphic excellence for the second time. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.