Harford County “SOCKtober” drive seeks donations for homeless shelters throughout October

Harford County “SOCKtober” Collection Drive in October to Warm Neighbors in Need

BEL AIR, Md., (Sept. 26, 2025) – Warm socks, mittens, and hats are greatly needed items at homeless shelters, yet they are among the least-often donated. To fill this gap, Harford County government, in partnership with Harford County Public Library and We Cancerve, a foundation that creates giving opportunities for youth to support homeless, sick, and foster children, is sponsoring its annual “SOCKtober” collection drive in October.

Donations of new socks, hats, mittens, and gloves of all sizes will be distributed to local individuals and families in need and to local veteran’s organizations.

Collection boxes will be located in county government buildings, including parks and recreation facilities, senior centers, and all public libraries through October 31.

“As the colder weather approaches, warm socks, gloves and hats bring real comfort to those in need,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Please consider making a donation to help our community members who need it most.”

To learn more about SOCKtober, visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/SOCKtober. A sharable SOCKtober flier can be downloaded from the website or the Facebook pages for Harford County Government and Harford County Housing & Community Services.