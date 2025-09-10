Opportunities for businesses to commercialize cutting-edge technologies developed by the U.S. Army were the focus of Harford’s Technology Acceleration Summit co-hosted on August 19 by County Government, the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM), and Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG). Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Summit Connects 97 Businesses with U.S. Army Technologies for Potential Commercialization

Cyrus Etemad-Moghadam, President and Founder of RPM Tech in Forest Hill, left, speaks with Jason Craley, Technology Transfer Specialist with the U.S. Army DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory, right, at the recent Technology Acceleration Summit held at Southampton Middle School. (Photo courtesy Harford County government)

BEL AIR, Md., (Sept. 3, 2025) – Opportunities for businesses to commercialize cutting-edge technologies developed by the U.S. Army were the focus of Harford’s Technology Acceleration Summit co-hosted on August 19 by County Government, the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM), and Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG).

Technologies presented at the summit included the use of lasers to cut and mold metals in one continuous process, known as 3D laser folded electronics, to produce medical stents, and complex circuit boards among other applications. Innovations in biomanufacturing, synthetic biology, and pyrotechnic technologies were also highlighted.

In addition to briefings and a panel roundtable, the event’s 97 attendees had opportunities to speak directly with APG research scientists who developed the featured technologies. Representatives from the Army Research Laboratory and Chemical Biological Center were also on hand to discuss the process for transferring the technologies for commercial use.

“Aberdeen Proving Ground is a key contributor to our national security and a critical economic engine in our region,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “My intent in co-hosting this summit with APG was to enable our business community to leverage Army-funded research investments and bring innovative technologies to market through tech transfer.”