Harford County will be launching two Mental Health First Aid training courses this fall. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County to Offer Free Mental Health First Aid Trainings This Fall

BEL AIR, Md., (Sept. 29, 2025) – Neary one in five people in the U.S. live with a mental illness. Harford County will be launching two Mental Health First Aid training courses this fall.

The free training sessions are open for adults age 18 and older and will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, October 17 – designed for those who work with or encounter youth.

– designed for those who work with or encounter youth. Saturday, November 1 – designed for those who may come into contact with adults in distress.

These skills-based courses, developed by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, help to train attendees on how to recognize and respond to someone experiencing a mental health crisis and get them the help they need. Participants will also learn about trauma, substance use and self-care.

“Having the knowledge to help someone in a mental health crisis can save lives,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “I encourage residents to take advantage of these free training courses so that together, we can build a stronger, more resilient Harford County.”

For more information on these and other classes from the Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy, and to register, visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/odcp.