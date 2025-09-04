

Michael Clayton, an associate advisor at Harford Financial Group, has received the Certified Financial Planner™ certification. Here are the details provided by Harford Financial Group:

Harford Financial Group’s Michael Clayton Receives Certified Financial Planner™ Certification

Bel Air, Md., August 29, 2025 – Michael Clayton, an associate advisor at Harford Financial Group, has received the Certified Financial Planner™ certification.

Michael Clayton (Photo by Maryland based Commercial photographer, Robin Sommer of MidAtlantic Photographic LLC)

The Certified Financial Planner™certification is the standard of excellence in financial planning. It is awarded to professionals who meet rigorous education, training and ethical standards. Recipients are committed to serving their clients’ best interests to prepare them for a more secure future.

Clayton, who holds a degree in economics from Towson University, joined Harford Financial Group as an intern in 2019 and accepted a full-time position upon graduation. In addition to passing the Certified Financial Planner™ exam, he also holds the Series 7 and Series 66 licenses as well as the Maryland Life and Health Insurance License.

“My colleagues and I at Harford Financial Group congratulate Michael on earning the Certified Financial Planner™ certification,” said Adam Freeland CFP®, managing principal of Harford Financial Group. “Obtaining the CFP® is a rigorous process over several years. Michael is askilled professional with a passion for using financial planning expertise to help our clients pursue a meaningful life, now and in the future. Our clients are fortunate to have Michael on our team.”

Clayton has always been passionate about helping others, and his role in financial planning allows him to do just that, by guiding individuals and families toward achieving their most important financial goals. Whether it’s purchasing a home, saving for a child’s education or planning for a secure retirement, Clayton takes pride in offering personalized strategies that make a meaningful difference in his clients’ lives.

When he isn’t in the office, Clayton is an avid traveler who enjoys immersing himself in different cultures and seeking out adrenaline-pumping adventures, from swimming with sharks to white-water rafting. He is also the proud cat dad of two hairless cats, Rebel and Rue.

The advisors at Harford Financial Group are holistic wealth managers who specialize in retirement income planning in Harford, Cecil and Baltimore counties. Cambridge Investment Research Inc. is the firm’s broker-dealer. A relationship-driven firm with a fully registered, licensed and professionally trained staff, Harford Financial Group is focused on building long-term, trusted connections that span a lifetime. Services include assisting clients with current and future savings, investment allocation, pension income, retirement income planning, Social Security and estate planning. For more information, visit HarfordFinancialGroup.com.