Harford’s Director of Economic Development Karen Holt earns Most Admired CEO award

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly stands with Karen Holt, Director of Harford County’s Department of Economic Development, congratulating her on being recognized as a 2025 Most Admired CEO in the Government category by The Daily Record. (Photo courtesy of the Harford County government)

Harford’s Director of Economic Development Earns Most Admired CEO Award

BEL AIR, MD (Sept. 10, 2025) – Karen Holt, Director of Harford County’s Department of Economic Development has been recognized as a 2025 Most Admired CEO in the Government category by The Daily Record.

The award recognizes executive directors across Maryland for their leadership and vision. Honorees are selected based on professional accomplishments, community service and letters of reference submitted by co-workers, board members and community members showing their leadership and vision.

“I’m proud to congratulate Karen on this well-deserved recognition,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Her leadership exemplifies the vision and commitment we value in Harford County government, and I am grateful for her dedication to the success of the entire business community in our county.”

Karen Holt is director of the Harford County Department of Economic Development (DED). Now in her 19th year with the County, she oversees business retention and attraction efforts focusing on technology, healthcare, manufacturing, defense, agriculture and tourism. Karen leads a dynamic team committed to facilitating business investment, entrepreneurial development and job creation to foster a diverse economy and expand the local tax base, enhancing quality of life for those who live, work, play, learn, invest, serve, and stay in Harford County. She has secured more than $14M in federal and state grants, administers the County’s Enterprise Zone program, briefs to top bond rating agencies, and has overseen both the successful revamp of the County’s business loan program and launch of Hello Harford, the County’s new tourism brand for destination marketing. Karen is a second-term Harford Community College Board of Trustee, an Army Alliance Board Director, and is past president of the national Association of Defense Communities (ADC). She serves on BGE’s Economic Development Advisory Board, the GBC’s Business Investment Steering Committee, and MACo’s Maryland Counties Economic Development Partnership Affiliate. She is an annual Economic Outlook speaker for both the Central Maryland Chamber and the Harford County Chamber of Commerce.

Additionally, Karen serves as the County’s liaison to Aberdeen Proving Ground and more than 100 defense contracting companies established in Harford. She is a member of the Industrial Representatives Association and community liaison to AUSA and AFCEA Aberdeen Chapters.

“I am honored and humbled by this recognition,” says Holt, “It is a privilege to lead our team in support of local business owners and manifest investment here in Harford County- within the community in which I was raised. The pride demonstrated across our business community is motivation every day to continue to develop and deliver resources and build upon our quality of life,” Holt added.

In the current Administration, DED has directly or indirectly supported the creation of 820 new jobs, 2.1M sq ft of space and more than $602M in capital expenditures.

Karen’s past awards include The Daily Record’s Maryland Top 100 Women, the Maj. Gen. John G. Appel Award, and the Department of the Army Distinguished Civilian Service Award.