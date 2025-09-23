LASOS to host Mystery Bag Bingo fundraiser Oct. 4 at Bel Air Armory

The local non-profit LASOS, Inc. is hosting a Mystery Bag Bingo fundraiser from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Bel Air Armory, 37 North Main Street. Here are the details provided by the organization:

Mark your Calendars!! OCT 4th is Mystery Bag BINGO!! You do not want to miss out on the fun!!! Each prize is worth over $50! Possible Prizes: Vera Bradley, Bath and Body Works, Scentsy, gift cards to local vendors, and more! Food & drink will be available for purchase at the event. Special Bingos and Raffles available as well!! $18 tickets in advance via Eventbrite or the LASOS office 410.836.0333 $25 at the door!! https://www.eventbrite.com/…/17th-annual-mystery-bag…