Maryland Center for the Arts to host 11th Annual Harford Plein Air Festival

The Maryland Center for the Arts is celebrating its 11th Annual Harford Plein Air Festival this September. The festival hosts renowned artists from across the country to paint the beautiful landscapes throughout Harford County.

Residents are invited to participate in various of the events taking place throughout the festival including:

Sept. 12: Grand Opening & Awards Reception

Sept. 13: Quick draw competition in downtown Bel Air

Sept. 14: Young Artists day

The festival offers a unique opportunity to bring our community together to celebrate art and creativity, all while appreciating the beauty of Harford County.

For full details, visit: https://www.mdcenterforthearts.org/