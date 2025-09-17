MPT series ‘Made in Maryland’ to feature Havre de Grace’s Dunlop Boots in its Oct. 15 episode

Maryland Public Television’s original series, Made in Maryland, is coming back this October with three new episodes spotlighting Baltimore, Prince George’s, Harford, Queen Anne’s, and Worcester counties as well as Baltimore City. It’s Oct. 15 episode features Havre de Grace-headquartered Dunlop Boots. Here are the details provided by MPT:

MPT series Made in Maryland returns with three episodes premiering in October

Series offers a behind-the-scenes look at manufacturers and innovators working to build a better future across the Free State and beyond

OWINGS MILLS, MD – Maryland Public Television will debut the third season of its original series Made in Maryland with three half-hour episodes over consecutive Wednesdays beginning October 1. The program tells stories of people and companies at the forefront of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the paths they have taken to secure Maryland’s future as a hub of innovation and economic success. Series information and episode previews are available at mpt.org/madeinmaryland.

Made in Maryland episodes are broadcast on MPT and the MPT livestream on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Viewers can also watch full episodes of the series on demand using MPT’s online video player and the free PBS app. Encore broadcasts of episodes air on Thursdays at 11 p.m. (October 2, October 9, and October 16) on MPT2 and the MPT2 livestream. Additional airings can be found at mpt.org/schedule.

Made in Maryland takes viewers behind the scenes of the state’s most innovative makers and manufacturers, introducing audiences to individuals and organizations driving technological advancements, environmental sustainability, and social change. The series travels the Free State to showcase artisans committed to their craft, celebrate pioneers who are creating opportunities for others, and reveal how household names turn raw materials into everyday necessities.

Coming up in October on Made in Maryland:

October 1 – “State of Opportunity” (locations: Baltimore and Prince George’s counties)

Discover three innovative Maryland manufacturers committed to making a meaningful difference in their communities. Marra Forni in Beltsville is an immigrant-owned manufacturer of brick ovens for commercial and residential use. In Rosedale, Acadia Windows & Doors partners with The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region to employ individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities in the production of custom windows and doors. And Baltimore-based garment manufacturer Lifting Labels helps returning citizens secure stable employment. Whether crafting bespoke commercial pizza ovens, designing custom windows and doors, or creating handmade garments, these companies help make Maryland a true state of opportunity.

October 8 – “Taste of Home” (locations: Baltimore City and Baltimore County)

J.O. Spice Company, headquartered in Halethorpe, and Baltimore City-based Berger Cookies have been cherished for generations for their delicious seasonings and sweet treats, respectively. Go behind the scenes with these famous Maryland makers to see how their iconic concoctions come together. Plus, discover how Citywide Youth Development in Baltimore City is using manufacturing and entrepreneurship to inspire and empower the next generation of business leaders. See how the nonprofit organization’s partnership with the Baltimore Orioles is bringing 7th Inning Sorbet to Oriole Park at Camden Yards, while delivering employment opportunities for local youth and investment to the organization’s Economic Development Center.

October 15 – “Lifesavers” (locations: Harford, Queen Anne’s, and Worcester counties)

Meet three Maryland companies whose mission is to protect those who protect us: military personnel, first responders, and essential workers. On Kent Island, Ocean Craft Marine produces rigid-hull boats used by first responders and military personnel on the water. Pocomoke City-based Hardwire LLC, manufactures emergency response shields and body and vehicle armor. And Havre de Grace-headquartered Dunlop Boots is the world’s leading manufacturer of protective footwear for workers across these professions and others. Their cutting-edge products provide hard-working heroes with the tools and equipment necessary to perform their jobs safely in the communities they serve.

The Regional Manufacturing Institute of Maryland is MPT’s co-production partner for Made in Maryland.

Major funding is provided by CFG Bank. Additional support is provided by Kaiser Permanente, Maryland Marketing Partnership, Chesapeake Employers Insurance Company, Maryland Economic Development Corporation, and Sage Policy Group.