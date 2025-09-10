Northbound Section of Woodbridge Center Way in Edgewood to close Sept. 8 for five weeks

The northbound section of Woodbridge Center Way, between Woodbridge Station Way and U.S. Route 40 in Edgewood, will be closed to all through traffic starting Sept. 8. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Northbound Section of Woodbridge Center Way in Edgewood to be Closed Beginning September 8 for Five Weeks

BEL AIR, Md., (Sept. 3, 2025) – The northbound section of Woodbridge Center Way, between Woodbridge Station Way and U.S. Route 40 in Edgewood, will be closed to all through traffic for approximately five weeks beginning on or about Monday, September 8. The closure is necessary for storm drain repairs.

Emergency vehicles and school buses will not be permitted through the northbound lane at any time. Motorists who use this road should follow the detour signs or make other arrangements.

Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3509 extension 1298.